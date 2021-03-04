Butler University preparing to host NCAA visitors

INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming arrival of the big tournament is sparking creativity, as Butler University brings in some new art to highlight their students and campus.

Several banners and designs are going up on the windows of Hinkle Fieldhouse and other nearby structures. The artworks are a combination of photography, hand-drawn elements, and colorful designs.

Those behind the installation see it as a welcoming experience for the visitors coming to the NCAA tournament.

“We wanted to showcase our student experience, we just wanted to present the campus the best way we could with the short time that we had to produce all these things,” said Phil Eichacker, the Art Director for Butler University.

The banners will also showcase the Mayor of March program, which features the university’s mascot Butler Blue. Installation of the signage began Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

This will mark the first time since 1940 that March Madness games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.