Butler University opens food pantry for students

INDIANAPOLIS — A new resource is helping Butler University students in need of food assistance.

The school’s volunteer center is opening a food pantry just for students. It’s set up in Atherton Union room 100. It’s staffed by student members of the volunteer center and provides free, non-perishable food packages to any student who needs it.

“Recent research from the College and University Food Bank Alliance found that approximately 30% of college students face food insecurity at some point,” said Frank Ross, vice president of student affairs at Butler University. “We’ve been collecting data from students and have heard it’s an issue facing some of our students as well.”

Ross adds that since opening, they’ve had more than 70 students use the pantry. Packages are distributed on Wednesdays and Fridays every other week. Butler students can request one-box per distribution week.

If you would like to support the pantry, they’re always taking monetary donations or non-perishable foods.