Butler Blue nominated into Mascot Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler Blue is hoping to be the first live mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Butler Blue is one of the 24 nominees for the Mascot Hall of Fame’s 2020-2021 campaign alongside Purdue Pete, Globie, and Blitz. Butler Blue’s Handler, Evan Krauss, said that his nomination is “very special” due to the nature of the competition and what it means for the school.

“He really does embody all the great things about Butler University, so being able to use this as a platform to extend our reach and bring Butler University to the front pages of many more markets is super exciting for us,” Krauss said. “Some other local inductees already part of the Hall of Fame are Boomer and Colts Blue, so just being somewhat close to the same ranks as them and elevating our program to that level is very exciting, but we’re hungry for more.”

He also expressed excitement for what it means to other mascots in the future.

“We hope that if Blue gets inducted into the Hall of Fame this year we can advocate for other live mascots because of how great and cuddly they are,” Krauss said.

Voting for the first round begins on the Hall of Fame website Sunday. The top 10 will move on to the second round. A winner will be announced in November, with the inductions the following June. People can vote once per day and once per email.

The Indianapolis Colts Blue and Indiana Pacers Boomer were inducted last year. Blue will be at the Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, for a meet and greet on Saturday.