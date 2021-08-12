Butler basketball player ‘Scooby’ Johnson faces rape, sexual battery charges

INDIANAPOLIS– A Butler basketball player faces several charges after an alleged rape in February.

Carlos Johnson Jr., a.k.a. “Scooby,” 19, faces charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

Court documents show Butler police were called to a dorm room on Feb. 4, 2021 just after 2 a.m. Officers were told a woman had been raped by a man called “Scooby.” Police say she was experiencing severe vaginal bleeding.

When police knocked on Johnson’s door, he them in to talk and allegedly said, “I should have told that (expletive) to leave.”

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where staff noted an internal genital injury as well as an inner thigh abrasion.

The woman told police she was knocking on doors to try and find her friend when she found Johnson’s door. She was familiar with him from sharing a class with him an went inside his room to talk with him and watch him play video games. She began to doze of in his bed.

According to court documents, she awoke to find Johnson lying next to her, touching her breasts and genitals. She told police Johnson attempted to force her to perform oral sex before pulling her pants down and forcing sexual intercourse. After, he allegedly pulled her pants back up and insisted walking her to her room.

Security footage showed Johnson walking with her toward her room at 1:37 a.m. Friends later found her crying. After she told a friend that Johnson raped her, the friend called 911 and spoke with a resident advisor.

Johnson’s roommate said he did not hear any sounds to indicate sexual intercourse was taking place, according to court documents. He said he could see the legs of the girl from his bed, and said he would have interfered if he knew Johnson was sexually assaulting her.

Police got a search warrant for Johnson’s room and located a pair of basketball shorts with red staining on the inside of the left leg, as well as a pair of boxer shorts with red staining on the inside front.

When police spoke with Johnson on Feb. 4 at 10:40 a.m., he told them he let her in and said she could leave whenever she wanted. He told police he could smell alcohol on her breath. He claims he tried to wake her up after she dozed off and she asked him to lay there for a minute and cuddle. He said this lasted 5-10 minutes before he walked her back to her room.

He allegedly told police he “rubbed her back and possibly her butt, but that’s all that happened.” He denied kissing her and said she placed her hand over his private area, over his clothing. He said she pulled his hand to her genitals. He claimed that she was the one who initiated oral sex. He denied having intercourse with her.

A DNA analysis was performed and blood was confirmed on Johnson’s boxers. No seminal material was identified in the stains.

CBS4 has reached out to Butler University for comment. Johnson’s page on the Butler sports website is no longer accessible.