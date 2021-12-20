Indiana’s first selfie museum opens in time for busy holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Need some new Instagram content? Look no further than Castleton mall’s new Selfie Centre.

Freely travel Insta-worthy rooms in this multisensory exhibit perfect for singles, families, and even work groups.

Chesia Torrence, owner of The Silver Centre event hall, decided to do a pop-up selfie photo-op at one of her events when it became a huge success. So, she decided to turn it into something bigger and rent out a store in the Castleton mall where she knew traffic would be constantly flowing.

“I do a lot of traveling and these selfie museums are popping up everywhere. I’ve been to a couple in Vegas, maybe three or four in Georgia, I went to one in Texas. They’re everywhere,” said Torrence.

The Selfie Centre is Indiana’s first-ever selfie museum. Torrence officially opened December 4th and expects business to ramp-up within the next few weeks with holiday breaks.

“I’m enjoying the slow moment right now. I’m enjoying the calm before the storm, it gives me time to prepare better and get everything prepped and inspect my sets,” Torrence said.

Torrence will be changing her sets every two to three months to keep things fresh. She also will always have seasonal sets available. She said she’s exciting for the ‘Kissing Booth’ themed set for Valentine’s Day.

The Selfie Centre takes walk-in’s when it’s slower, however, this business is mainly a book-it-and-go type of business. It’s perfect for birthdays, holiday parties, team-bonding, etc.

“While it’s slow, we take walk-ins, if there’s enough space. Online, when you go and book your spot you get an hour of time, you get a ring light, and it’ll tell you online when you do your booking how many more spots is available just for that time slot,” Torrence explained.

From taking pictures in a ball pit to taking pictures under a beautifully crafted Christmas tree set-up, The Selfie Centre will make your selfie game #strong.

For The Selfie Centre’s holiday hours and to learn more click here.