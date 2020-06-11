Businesses look forward to reopening after Gov. Holcomb moves up date for Stage 4 to Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — In a surprise move, Governor Eric Holcomb is pushing up Stage 4 of Indiana’s economic reopen from the coronavirus. It will now start on June 12 instead of June 14. Some businesses say they were caught off guard.

“Were we mentally prepared for Monday? Yes. Friday, no,” joked Austin Howard, co-owner of Tappers Arcade Bar. “We have got a lot of work to do before Monday.”

Tappers features arcade games in addition to a full bar. Entertainment bars often have activities in addition to drinking, whether that be axe throwing or button mashing. These bars will have to do double duty to maintain a safe environment. All bars will have to adhere to a 50% capacity rule. Tappers says they are doing so by pulling the plug.

“If this game is off today, it will be on tomorrow, and then vice versa, so we can force the distance between people,” explains Howard. “We will let people play multiplayer games, but only with someone they came with.”

The bar has installed devices on the front and bathrooms doors to help people open them without their hands. Sanitizer stations are also placed in the bar.

“We hope it’s more like a gym, where you go and wipe it down beforehand and then after,” details Howard, “At least once an hour we will have staff go through and clean empty games.”

Howard, and his employees, have been utilizing the arcade in the bar to stream their games online for people to watch. They hope it has helped them connect to their customer base from afar, or at least provide an escape. They are excited to finally have people back.

“It’s not that because we are opening up, that [coronavirus] is less infectious, it’s still out there,” says IU Health pediatrician Dr. Michele Saysana, “I’d also wear a mask even though you may be eating or drinking.”

Dr. Saysana says IU Health has seen a decline in COVID-19 patients requiring their intensive care units and believes it is time to slowly and responsibly begin to reopen the economy. If possible, she suggests going to outdoor entertainment options like the Indianapolis Zoo. If you want to take your kids out this weekend, she has some advice.

“Practice at home. Practice wearing a mask at home, and make it fun. If you have a mask, let them pick a color or write their name on it,” explains Dr. Saysana. “Make those seem fun, so it doesn’t feel like a punishment to have to do this stuff.”

Tappers is waiting until Monday to open, and they are not alone. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis says they are waiting to hear Mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement for his plan for Marion County before announcing their own reopening plans. The mayor’s announcement is expected tomorrow at 2 p.m.