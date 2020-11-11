Business owners prepare, react to grand jury decision in Reed case

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses began boarding up before the election and then kept it up as others joined ahead of the grand jury decision in the case of Dreasjon Reed. A police officer shot and killed the 21-year-old man during an exchange of gunfire on May 6th.

“We didn’t decide to board up for elections. But our landlord notified us that we probably should for the jury case that is happening,” said Red’s Classic Barbershop, Nikki Teglas.

They are preparing for any protest and may turn into violence. Many of the Downtown businesses were hit during riots at the end of May in response to George Floyd but also Reed.

“We knew a grand jury decision was coming out in the near future. But we decided to board up around the election time we didn’t know what the outcome of the election was going to be,” said Co-Owner of Giorgio’s Pizza, George Stergiopoulos.

Many downtown businesses are taking additional precautions to prevent the damage caused by rioters and looters in May, after the deaths of Reed and Floyd.

“All of our windows, every single one of them got broken. They kind of looted around,” said Teglas.

They weren’t the only ones. In total, downtown saw seven million dollars in damages following the May riots.

“I want people to understand that the more damage that we do to our downtown and our small businesses it has nothing positive that comes out of that,” said Stergiopoulos.

These are small businesses that are also welcoming. But still suffering silently due to COVID. They say another night of riots and looting will put many out of business.

Small businesses suffering because of corona all over the place all over the country. And we just can’t take a hit. One week could change our direction,” said Stergiopoulos.

NEW INTERVIEW: Just spoke to one of the Owners at Giorgios Pizza. They boarded up ahead of the Election and decided to keep them up while awaiting the GJ decision. He welcomes peaceful protestors NOT RIOTERS. pic.twitter.com/y2DlmyzP4G — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) November 10, 2020

Here’s a final message from businesses to those who are coming to make their voices heard.

“Come down here express how you feel. Be pissed. Just do it the right way. That’s all we ask from people,” said Stergiopoulos.

There were some businesses that closed early and allowed employees to leave early, not knowing what the results of the grand jury would be.

There is an increased police presence on streets downtown as officers monitor crowds and keep the city safe.