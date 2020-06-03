Business owners ask why second night of rioting occurred downtown

People are now climbing on top of a DPW truck. It’s there to block vehicles from entering Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeweler Charlie Walker said the only reason most of the windows are still intact on the southwest corner of Monument Circle is that he coordinated a defense of the south Meridian Street spoke of the Circle with IMPD early Sunday morning.

“It was the tear gas that saved our building,” said Walker. “And if you look at our building on the corner of the Circle, you’ll see there’s only one building that doesn’t have boards up and the glass is still intact and it was because of all those tactics.”

On the East Market Street spoke of the Circle, local graffiti artists painted murals on plywood that covered the shattered windows of Downtown Comics which was looted during the riot Saturday night.

“The whole situation is just so sad,” said Doug Stephenson. “I own a comic store. I’m not a bank. I’m not a rich guy. I come down here every day. I’m just trying to make money and support a family. That’s all I’m doing.”

George Stergiopoulis was serving pizza and soft drinks to protestors and their families after the rally for social justice ended at six p.m. Saturday when he sensed downtown’s mood turning ugly as the sun set.

“We were outside about ten o’clock, it started to get a little bit crazy, a little breaking going on.”

By the time the sun rose again Sunday morning, downtown Indianapolis had been battered by a second night of rioting, looting, fires and two murders.

Downtown business owners said that after Friday night’s riots, Mayor Joe Hogsett should have seen Round 2 coming.

“You guys were here Friday,” said Stephenson. “You saw there were a thousand people or so causing problems, breaking things, mostly on West Market Street, so why in the world wasn’t the mayor out here on Saturday talking to the people, knowing that this was going to go down and this was going to get worse Saturday night because Saturday night there was ten times as many people down here, and why wasn’t city officials down here calming the situation down? Why weren’t the people who run the city making sure that this didn’t happen and they were absent? They were just absent.”

“Things should have been done, I’m thinking could have been done,” said Stergiopoulis, a former member of the IMPD Merit Board and a Hogsett supporter. “It’s not political for us business owners. Everybody’s got their ideologies, their personal opinions. This is about leadership and this is what we expect from our leaders. No more sugarcoating.

“I wanted to see my mayor and I wanted to see my governor walking these streets every day so we know that they’re there for us. This is the time for these people to shine. We want to see their faces.”

The bad vibes after the Friday night rioting were all around Monument Circle.

“I was here Saturday morning before Saturday night went off,” said Walker, “and I thought it would have been nice if the mayor would have come down and said, ‘Hey, I’m sorry about this. This is terrible.’ Where was the mayor?

“You would have thought the mayor would have put a curfew on this. If he had put a curfew on this city Saturday night, he wouldn’t be a day late and a couple million dollars short. I think the mayor’s responsible. I hold him responsible for all this damage. This should have been a curfew Saturday night.”

Hogsett, a former U.S. Attorney who ran to become, in his own words, “The Public Safety Mayor”, said he was “hopeful” that protest leaders could deliver on their pledge to disperse demonstrators peacefully by seven p.m. Saturday.

“He’s the mayor of the city,” said Walker. “The mayor of the city.”

CBS4 News shared some of these comments with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office and received this response:

“In the past several days, Mayor Hogsett and administration leaders have spent time talking to downtown corporate and business partners, as well as many of the civic advocacy organizations that represent the downtown area. There are currently conversations underway with groups including KIB, the Indy Chamber, and Downtown Indy about next steps for both the property damage that has occurred and the needs of the community.

“It’s probably also worth noting for you that, since Friday, the mayor has participated in a public safety briefing for media out at Station 7, met with individuals from IMPD’s ERG, hosted a virtual meeting of the Marion County Superintendents, and spoken multiple times with members of the City-County council – including ones who represent the impacted downtown area. Additionally, Mayor Hogsett has brought some of the local protest organizers into the office to hear their concerns, participated in a prayer vigil downtown, and hosted three separate media availabilities to ensure we are communicating with residents.

“We continue to engage in conversations about how we can support impacted businesses and DPW crews worked overtime this weekend to immediately begin addressing the damage that occurred in the area. My understanding is that crews were on-site as early as 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday….

“In the coming days, Mayor Hogsett plans to spend time with DPW clean-up crews and have continued conversations with downtown stakeholders.”

Sherry Seiwert, President of Downtown Indy Inc., was asked if she’s had substantive talks with the mayor’s office about a plan for the recovery of downtown Indianapolis.

“So far it’s been more of a day-to-day tactical discussion related to clean up. And they’re aware or hearing from many downtown businesses about something needs to be done but that’s all that we’ve been able to do.”

Seiwert said she has heard from individual business and building owners and a philanthropic representative about what can be done.

Downtown Indy Inc. anticipates a survey will be completed by Friday of damages to the business community in the Mile Square.

“We talked to one property owner, just to replace the windows will be around $500,000, so when you multiply that by 20 to 30 property owners that were impacted, the number will be significant,” said Seiwert whose staff estimated approximately 115 businesses were damaged by the riots. “Our downtown needs to heal. COVID. Significant damage from the riots and our downtown is hurting right now. It needs to heal.”

CBS4 News has made several requests to join Mayor Hogsett on a tour of downtown damage to meet with business owners.

On Sunday, as he announced his first overnight curfew after two nights of rioting, the mayor indicated he would entertain such a request but didn’t want his presence to interfere with the work of DPW crews cleaning up the damage.