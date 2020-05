Former President George W. Bush called for an end to partisanship in the nation's continued battle against the coronavirus pandemic, a message that was swiftly rejected by President Donald Trump, who attacked the 43rd president for not coming to his defense during the impeachment trial.

The episode starkly underlines how Trump views his role as the head of state differently from his predecessors. Whereas previous presidents, including Bush, sought to heal divisions in the country following crises, Trump has instead repeatedly blamed Democrats and the news media as his administration's handling of the crisis has been scrutinized, and he has frequently cast the nation's recovery from the pandemic in the context of his reelection.