Bus services canceled for Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday because of driver shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools canceled bus services for Friday.

The school district released this message Friday morning:

“Due to driver call offs we are unable to run our regular school bus routes in a safe and efficient manner today. Schools will remain open however, students not able to attend school will not be marked absent. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

IPS spokesperson Carrie Black told CBS4 they are in the process of notifying parents and staff about the transportation issue, and they are working out the logistics for the school day.