We’re putting the BRRRR in November this week as below average temperatures continue on. We’re back near freezing Wednesday morning with flurries and patchy snow showers in the area. Temperatures won’t budge much again today and highs will only peak in the upper 30s. Plus, winds pickup too, gusting near 20-25 mph at times. This will lead to a wind chill feeling ~5° to 10° colder than it actually is.

Widely scattered snow showers will be moving through the state throughout the day. Not everyone sees snow but those that do could have bursts that reduce visibility. A few slick spots on the roads are possible, especially around bridges and overpasses. Overall, any accumulations will still be on the lighter side today totals of a dusting to ~1/2″ possible. Isolated areas could see higher totals.

Temperatures turn even colder by the end of the week with highs running more than 20° below average on Friday. It will be a bitter cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the teens Saturday morning. Fortunately, the cold air retreats into next week and temperatures moderate back to near normal levels as we move closer to Thanksgiving.