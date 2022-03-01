PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The owners of a jewelry store in Plainfield have been forced to close temporarily after a burglary Monday night that left damage to their business.

The owners of Mason Jewelers posted on Facebook that the people who broke in destroyed and smashed cases containing merchandise.

They shared surveillance video of the burglary in hopes of getting information that could help police.

Plainfield Police are investigating the robbery and said that no employees were present at the time the store was hit.

The store’s owners said they will reopen when possible adding luckily all customer merchandise was safely locked up in a safe, and none of it taken.

The same store was robbed in 2019, that time the suspect got away with $10,000 in jewelry. The theft happened while the store was open and was caught on camera as well.

If you have any information about Monday’s robbery, you can contact the Plainfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.