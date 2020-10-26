Burglary suspect sought by Greenwood police

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) is seeking to identify a suspect wanted for a string of burglaries.

GPD said it is investigating three burglaries at the Perfect 10 Dance Studio located at 1259 North State Road 135.

According to police, the burglaries happened on December 13, 2019, August 27, 2020, and October 16, 2020.

Authorities said the front door of the business had been forced open and money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.