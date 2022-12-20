LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — What started as an investigation into a burglary ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began after the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply reported that their business was burglarized on April 7. The owners said their business sustained a large amount of damage in the burglary, with several tools and a large amount of cash being stolen.

While investigating that crime, state police said troopers learned that in the past few months, there had been several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell. This includes the CSX Railroad building being burglarized multiple times and previous smaller-scale thefts at the feed mill and other victims.

For the next five months, state police say troopers followed up on tips, interviewed numerous people, collected various pieces of evidence, and executed three separate search warrants that resulted in the recovery of several stolen items.

Eventually, the investigation resulted in troopers compiling enough evidence to establish probable cause for the arrest of several suspects on felony and misdemeanor offenses. On Monday, troopers, along with members of the Mitchell Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, found and arrested the suspects.

The following people now face charges in connection with the investigation:

Clayton McKinney, a 21-year-old male from Bedford

Two counts of Burglary, a Level 5 Felony

Three counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

One count of Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor

Nikki Gammon, a 37-year-old female from Mitchell

One count of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

One count of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

Robert Riley, a 23-year-old male from Mitchell

Two counts of Burglary, a Level 5 Felony

Two counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

One count of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

Samantha Lindsey, a 21-year-old female from Mitchell

One count of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

Nicholas Dunn, a 40-year-old male from Mitchell

Two counts of Burglary, a Level 5 Felony

Three counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

One count of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

Caleb Riley, a 21-year-old male from Mitchell

Two counts of Burglary, a Level 5 Felony

Two counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

Two counts of Theft, a Class A Misdemeanor

Christopher Davis, a 40-year-old male from Mitchell

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony

Three counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony

This remains an open investigation and further arrests may occur.