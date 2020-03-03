Bullet goes through window of Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bullet pierced through a place of worship.

Sunday night around 9 o’clock, someone fired a shot, and a bullet went through the front window of Trinity Episcopal Church.

“Right at the end of the concert, there was a loud sound which turned out to be a shot that came through the window,” said Rev. Julia Whitworth, rector with Trinity Episcopal Church.

There were nearly 100 people inside the sanctuary at Trinity Episcopal Church for the Kenyon College Chamber Singers concert.

“The thing we really want to emphasis is that we are so grateful that no one was injured. Everyone was and remains safe,” said Rev. Whitworth.

Mother Julia tells FOX59 there wasn’t a sense of panic or chaos inside the church. At the time of the crime and now 24 hours later, she calls the situation violating and deeply upsetting.

“Anytime anything happens to a house of worship, it feels particularly personal. Ultimately, a church is so much more than its buildings. A church is its people, and our people are safe, and that’s what matters the most to us,” said Rev. Whitworth.

The church is on Meridian Street on the city’s near north side. There’s a school attached to it, and it’s not far from the Children’s Museum. Mother Julia believes the shot likely came from across the street, hitting the pane of glass.

“We have no reason to believe it was targeted for any motivation other than poor judgement and mischief making,” said Rev. Whitworth.

In this congregation, praying for an end to violence is part of their practice. Even with a shattered front window, their faith is stronger than ever.

“Mostly, I want my people to pray for anyone who feels called to violence or mischief, which we probably just think it’s mischief. We want to pray for anyone in our community that they be led to a peaceful path,” said Rev. Whitworth.

The church is planning to replace the broken window.

Church leaders filed a report with IMPD, and officers are investigating the incident.