BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Brownsburg firefighters stopped by to help Brownsburg resident Elbert Martin celebrate his 100th birthday over the weekend.

Martin is a WWII veteran. He was stationed in Burma, India and China.

He participated in the Indy Honor Flight in 2017.

People danced in the streets to celebrate his birthday.

He says the secret to his longevity is to not get upset about anything and to eat plenty of chocolate.