BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Brownsburg Tuesday morning.

Brownsburg Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street around 10:38 a.m. in response to calls of a child being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a four-year-old male who was later confirmed to be struck by a blue Toyota passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound on East Main Street. The child was “alert, conscious, and verbally communicative with responding officers,” according to BPD.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital for further medical examination. The child’s condition was last confirmed as stable.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the child was walking northbound across East Main Street when he was struck by the vehicle.

BPD said the driver remained at the scene and assisted officers in their investigations. Impairment does not appear to be a factor that influenced the collision.

The investigation into this matter remains active. BPD encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the department’s Investigations Division at 317-852-1109 Ext. 2123.