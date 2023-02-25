BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department has charged a person with driving while intoxicated in connection to a crash on Interstate 74.

Around 8:56 a.m., Brownsburg PD responded to reports of a personal injury accident on I-74 west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

A black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-74 before crashing into a red Durango and a silver Honda.

Two people inside the red Durango were brought to IU West Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The silver Honda had two occupants that did not sustain any injuries.

The black Hyundai had one person inside of it, identified as 47-year-old Emerson Petty. Petty was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Brownsburg PD charged Petty with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Toxicology screening may result in more charges being filed.