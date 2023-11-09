BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg man was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Troy Allen Koen, 53, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of:

Assaulting

Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers

Destruction of Government Property

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Additionally, Koen faces several misdemeanor charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in Any Restricted Building Without Lawful Authority

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Obstructing or Impeding Passage Through or Within the Grounds or Any of the Capitol Buildings

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

According to court documents, Koen repeatedly assaulted law enforcement officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, destroyed property, and participated in the assault against law enforcement officers inside of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel that was the site of some of the most violent attacks against police that day.

Koen allegedly marched to the Capitol and made his way to the front of the large crowd of rioters. Koen then approached the police line, grabbed a protective bike rack, and yanked the barricade from officers. When the rioters removed the bike rack, it created a vulnerability in the police line. Koen then began to take down another barricade. Struggles between police and mobsters continued throughout the entire ordeal, and Koen, along with others, overpowered the officers.

Koen then approached the Tunnel holding a large, white pole with two flags attached at 2:41 p.m.. One flag read, “TRUMP 2020,” and the other was a Confederate flag. Again, Koen made his way to the front of the crowd. This time, however, officers barricaded the mob inside the Tunnel behind a glass door. Koen then took the flag pole and shattered the glass. He then began attacking law enforcement with the flag pole.

The mob, along with Koen, attacked officers with batons, flag poles, chemical sprays, and collective body weight. After six minutes of chaos, Koen left the Tunnel at 2:47 p.m.

Koen is expected to be in court on Thursday in the Southern District of Indiana.