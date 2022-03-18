BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory is responding after a fire broke out at a new warehouse under construction Friday.

The fire started at a construction site by Ronald Reagan Parkway in Brownsburg shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. The fire territory says construction materials inside the building caught fire. Smoke from the fire was visible on satellite images.

The building was in the early stages of construction, with metal supports and a corrugated roof. There were no walls on the building yet. It was being developed for potential resale, with no planned tenants.

Early reports indicated possible entrapment at the fire, but that ended up being unfounded. As of the time of this report, no injuries have been reported.

The fire comes just two days after another large warehouse fire. The fire heavily damaged the Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, sending ash and debris across a wide path of western Marion County.

Both fires remain under investigation.