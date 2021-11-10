Brownsburg Fire Territory gets bullet-proof vests and helmets. Has it come to this?

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory announced on their Facebook that they have outfitted their firefighters and EMS personnel with ballistic vests and helmets.

“For years, Fire and EMS personnel have been targeted by gun violence,” they wrote. “Knowing there has been an uptick in gun violence in our community during recent years, BFT has been proactive.”

The post included many screenshots of articles about firefighters being shot while responding to crime scenes. The overall response has been supportive, yet saddened that it’s even needed.

“I am beyond angered and sad that this has become your (our) reality, but so grateful that you have been provided these safety implements,” commented one user in response.

Another commented: “Sad that the people that are trying to help in a time of need have to worry about being shot.”

Indianapolis has broken its criminal homicide record for its second consecutive year, with October 2021 being the deadliest month in Indy’s history. On average, Indianapolis sees a homicide every 35 hours, with the longest timeframe without homicide being a mere eight days.

The record numbers have been a contributing factor in Shonna Majors’s resignation. She was Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Community Violence Reduction Director since the summer of 2018.

“I’m pleading with those in the community that knows of individuals that are committing violence to come forward,” said Kendale Adams, deputy chief of criminal investigations for IMPD.

The Brownsburg Fire Territory will be wearing the vests and helmets only for specific calls.