Brownsburg Fire: 1 in critical after structural collapse

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Fire is responding to a structural collapse call that came in at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Officials confirmed one person is in critical condition and on their way to an area hospital.

Brownsburg Fire said three others were injured, noting that possibly more people could be injured.

Fire teams can’t confirm whether it was a home under construction, but there’s a lot of construction in that area.

Officials believe the collapse was weather related.

Avon, Plainfield and Pittsboro emergency teams also responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.