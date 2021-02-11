Brownsburg cell phone store armed robbery suspects possibly linked to others

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Armed robbers struck a cell phone store in Brownsburg Wednesday and tied up employees before making off with phones and cash. The company believes the two suspects have hit their stores numerous times in the past few weeks.

“The feedback I have got from the individuals from the last three is more confidence level for the individuals,” says Prime Communications Midwest Region Vice President Derek Elsrod speaking of the suspects, “The more fear factor in my mind is how confident can they get?”

The two other incidents came in Greenfield and Shelbyville. So far, Brownsburg police say it’s too early to know if they are all connected, but they are actively investigating. Elsrod says their surveillance footage appears to show the same suspects. All three AT&T stores are owned by Prime Communications. They have roughly 2,000 stores across the nation, and 30 in the central Indiana area.

“It started out in the beginning where they would come in act like customers, ask us for situations as far as do you have this certain case or certain phone?” details Elsrod, “The one in Brownsburg yesterday was, they came in guns hot right out the gate.”

Brownsburg employees led them to a safe in the back where they made off with cash and merchandise. Workers say they followed safety protocols.

“There is no need for heroes, that’s the police,” says Joe Reuter who was tied up that day, “If you get robbed, your only job is to be good at getting robbed. That’s what we did. You see enough of this, if this plays out, to do what you are supposed to do.”

Elsrod says stolen phones or Apple watches go on a blacklist, and that United States cell phone companies have an agreement not to let any blacklisted serial numbers be activated on a carrier.

“The issue I believe is these things are going overseas,” explains Elsrod.

Prime Communication and law enforcement need your help to identify these men. The company has caught the suspects on camera casing their stores before the robberies. They are working to add additional protection resources at other area locations.