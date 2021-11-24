Brownsburg Bands set to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: ‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – It’s almost showtime for the Bulldogs!

Local high school students will soon perform on the national stage after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade chose Brownsburg Bands to participate in the event.

Getting there wasn’t easy, though. The band faced some travel challenges, including flight delays that prevented them from getting to New York City on their original schedule.

By Wednesday morning, however, all members of the band and their families were in NYC.

“Thank you to [Music Travel] for their outstanding efforts to coordinate and community to everyone traveling and the family members at home,” the band’s official account tweeted Wednesday morning.

Flight C has landed and all band members and families are now IN New York! Thank you to @musictravel1 for their outstanding efforts to coordinate and communicate to everyone traveling and the family members at home. @Macys #MacysParade #BBinNYC pic.twitter.com/BZAWoqjCYH — Brownsburg Bands (@BrownsburgBands) November 24, 2021

Now safely in New York, the band will soon perform at the iconic parade for millions of people. We caught up with the band before they left for the Big Apple.

“If you think of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you think of the star, so it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Matthew Smith, a senior.

“It’s been a long build up,” Smith added. “It’s kind of cool to be able to see all of the plans come to fruition.”

Brownsburg Bands planned to perform during the 2020 parade, but the pandemic delayed things. About 450 people went to NY this time, including some seniors who graduated last year.

“We wanted to make sure and Macy’s wanted to make sure that those students didn’t feel left out,” said Director Tracy Runyon. “They’re a big part of what we do.”

The pandemic brought new challenges to how the band would continue to meet, but Runyon knew they had to find a way.

According to the National Association for Music Education, music, helps keep kids engaged in school and improves their success and development. Runyon scaled things back to make it work.

“We had a marching band, we had concerts,” said Runyon. “We met every day. We wore our masks, we kept our separation, distance.”

Now the band is ready for its moment in the spotlight, their bright uniforms primed to make a statement.

“It’s orange plume, orange shirt and yellow, with our standard purple, black and silver across the front,” said Runyon.

Photo provided by Brownsburg Community School Corporation

They’re marching to show the nation what Brownsburg is all about: commitment and community.

“The level of dedication,” said Runyon, “it is just phenomenal.”

If you want to see the band in action Thanksgiving morning, the performance will be roughly in the middle of the show. The band estimated the performance would be between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

We wish them the best of luck here at CBS4!