NASHVILLE, Ind. – A Brown County volunteer fire agency is struggling to afford to operate.

Firefighters with the Brown County Volunteer Fire Department said it is putting the department’s services and lives at risk.

All of the firefighters at BCVFD serve their community on their own time, but keeping those emergency services up and running still comes with a hefty price.

“It’s a constant worry that we’re not going to be able to continue to operate,” said First Lt. Hunter Riebel.

Riebl said that is because the cost of things keeps rising, especially since the pandemic. He said all the gear that each firefighter wears and uses costs between $15,000 and $20,000, which is a lot of money per firefighter. But that money does not include the much larger equipment like fire trucks.

“Trucks by far are the biggest expense,” Riebel said. “A new firetruck is anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million just for a fire engine. That’s your standard fire truck.”

Riebl said the department is constantly having to make sacrifices as it struggles to afford to maintain old gear and upgrade to new ones.

“All of these things are tens of thousands of dollars that we just don’t have the funding for,” he said.

But it’s not just an issue in Brown County.

“I think every volunteer department deals with it,” Indiana Volunteer Fire Association Lobbyist Larry Curl said. “It is a huge issue.”

Curl said these types of departments simply are not getting enough funding both locally and at the state level.

“Somewhere in the system we got to be able to figure out how to pay for public safety,” he said. “And doing fundraisers is not the answer.”

In Brown County, firefighters say if the issues persist, the community could ultimately be put in harm’s way.

“We’re going to run into issues of safety on fire scenes and we’re going to have trucks breaking down on the side of the road not being able to respond to emergencies and people’s lives being at risk,” Riebl said.

The Brown County Volunteer Fire Department said it continues to apply for grants. Meanwhile, the department also said it is exploring multiple ways to receive additional local tax funding.

Riebl said BCVFD is currently part of a non-operational fire district, which means the department is not receiving any funding from the district. He said the department is looking to find ways to make that district operational again or see if the department could possibly become its own fire territory, which would provide an independent source of funding to BCVFD.