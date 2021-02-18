Brown County State Park earns spot in National Register of Historic Places

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — One of Indiana’s most popular state parks is getting national recognition.

Brown County State Park is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

This recognition makes it the largest historic district in Indiana.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, to be eligible, a district is required to have been associated with events, developments, or people that were important in the history of the state or country.

In addition, districts on the National Register must be at least 50 years old and look much the way they did in the past.

The nearly 16,000-acre state park first opened in 1929.