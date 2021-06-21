Brown County Music Center announces country star Craig Morgan in concert

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 22: Craig Morgan performs at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center (BCMC) announced country singer Craig Morgan will appear Friday, November 5.

BCMC said Morgan is a multi-faceted entertainer who made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran.

Morgan’s hits include “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

Prior to becoming a country music star, BCMC said Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

At this time, the venue box office is open for in-person sales via outdoor ticketing windows only on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., as the Brown County Music Center continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

The Brown County Music Center will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by local health departments.