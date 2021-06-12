Brown County Humane Society staff, pets move into new building

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Humane Society now has a new home.

Staff and volunteers moved nearly 40 dogs and cats to the new facility Saturday. The group said the new building has double the square footage and will create a healthier environment for pets. It will also provide a better experience for guests.

“We have been working so hard the past three years to make this new shelter a reality,” said Sue Ann Werling, board president of BCHS. “Because of the generosity of our community, today was a day of celebration for all of us. I have a feeling of absolute awe every time I pull into the parking lot and see this new building. The way it will improve the lives of the animals in our care and the possibilities it holds are endless.”

The Brown County Humane Society had operated out of its previous 4,000-square-foot building for more than 30 years. Officials said they’ve achieved a 99% save rate—one of the highest in the country.

As a result of the move, the shelter is closed from Saturday, June 12, through Tuesday, June 15, to give the staff and animals the chance to acclimate to the new surroundings.

The shelter will open to the public on Wednesday, June 16. Normal business hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

BCHS plans to celebrate the new shelter with a public grand opening event on Saturday, July 17, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting and open house.