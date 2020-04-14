Brown County Humane Society sends off longest-stay dog to new home

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A dog at the Brown County Humane Society finally has a forever home, more than 2 years after being taken in.

Caity Roberston, shelter manager at the humane society says Moby was adopted Saturday. He was the longest-stay dog in the shelter’s 54-year history.

Moby first arrived at the shelter on December 15.2017. While they didn’t know much about his past, they knew it had not been easy. He first reacted to people with fear, barking and growling at them to protect himself.

It took time, but the shelter said staff worked with him and learned that once you were in his circle, you were his best friend. They learned he loved hiking, playing with toys and cuddling on the couch.

More than two years later, a potential adopter who understood Moby’s needs was ready to commit to winning his trust. The shelter said Moby’s adopter spent over a week visiting him daily, getting acquainted with him and winning his trust.

Once Moby was comfortable in his new environment, he was ready to go to his new home and begin his new life.

“Today was a day that our entire staff has been waiting so long for,” Roberston said. “It was bittersweet to watch Moby go off to his new home. I will miss his snaggletooth smile and goofy personality, but I could not be more excited for his future. Thank you to his new owner’s for giving him the chance to live his best life.”

The Brown County Humane Society is working to help the public while practicing safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before visiting the shelter, you should call them at (812) 988-7362 and set up a scheduled time to visit.