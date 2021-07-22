Brookside church welcomes city’s violence reduction team working with young men most likely to commit crime, be a victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A partnership between Brookside Community Church and the city’s Office of Public Health & Safety’s violence reduction team underscores the importance of unifying against the city’s public safety crisis.

Brookside Community Church welcomed in the violence interrupters, therapists, community organizations and more to pour into the city’s fellows. These are young men, mostly between the ages of 18 to 34, who are more likely than most people to become victims or perpetrators of violence.

“Primarily around that high-risk gun violence is what we’re looking for,” David Wilkins, Resource Coordinator with the Office of Public Health & Safety, said. “Folks that are playing with guns, talking about guns.”

The young people connect with the violence reduction team through referrals, from IMPD, churches, community groups and family members. You can find more information on www.indy.gov/.

“It just kind of is this invitation that you’re like, ‘Oh, I can get out of this toxic environment that I was born into,’” Wilkins said. “You mean, I don’t have to go to jail like my grandfather, my father, my uncles did? Like I could do something different?”

Pastor Charles Neal, Director of Re-Entry at Brookside Community Church, has a heart for the broken. Helping people re-enter neighborhoods from jail or prison is a passion of the Church. Helping the violence reduction team aligned with their values.

“If they come to Brookside they matter, they can belong,” Neal said. “They have human worth, human dignity and human value.”

The city set a goal to have 30 fellows in their program by the end of the year, and they’ve already surpassed that amount.

“Our fellows come together, they get to mentoring, they get a doctor who is all about cognitive behavioral therapy,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins also encourages other churches and organizations to consider how they can get involved with the fight against community violence.

“I think each unique church can be its own offering to the program,” Wilkins said.