INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple late night business owners met Wednesday and agreed unanimously that all bars and restaurants will shut their doors at 1 a.m. every day effective immediately until further notice, according to a press release sent from the Broad Ripple Village Association. Many of the businesses also plan to discontinue day parties, as well as the use of promoters to host events.

The goal is to, “help law enforcement in the area by eliminating any overbearing entertainment atmosphere that often attracts guests to the Village, many with no intention of patronizing the open establishments,” as stated in the press release.

The businesses plan to meet with IMPD, DPW, the mayor’s office, the prosecutor’s office, to work towards the safety of Broad Ripple Village.

This move comes after 3 people were killed and another person was shot around 2 a.m. on Sunday in Broad Ripple.

For many of the businesses this change may present a financial challenge as does the extended construction, however the businesses and Broad Ripple Village Association, “hope that others will follow their lead and put safety first.”

This story will be updated, as information becomes available.