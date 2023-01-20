INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Park Family Center will be hosting an open house that will feature guided tours, free giveaways, sample classes, and much more.

The new facility boasts a colorful interior that overlooks the White River with a long list of amenities including:

indoor walking track

gymnasium

group exercise rooms

multipurpose rooms with large windows

group meeting space

children’s play area equipped with an indoor playground and party room

Indy Parks described the center as a place to play, explore, and enjoy unlimited opportunities for recreation programs and activities.

“Today, a beloved Indy Park becomes an even better resource for health, community, and recreation,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Broad Ripple Park’s new Family Center joins an ever-increasing list of major upgrades and rebuilds for Indy Parks – projects that are informed by input from the communities they will serve.”

The former Broad Ripple Park Family Center.

The open house is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This comes after a ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday.

“From the initial conversations to a groundbreaking, and now a ribbon cutting, I’m thrilled to see the hard work of so many people come to life,” said Keith Potts, City-County Council. “The Family Center will be an invaluable addition to our community and provide opportunities for so many residents of Indianapolis.”

Broad Ripple Park serves more than 300,000 people through a wide variety of programs annually.

“With this new space, we are increasing our capacity to serve and offer more valuable resources to community members and their families,” said Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks. “We are committed to providing the programs and activities that really impact a person’s life in the most positive and encouraging ways. Our parks are here for people to enjoy.”

For more information about Indy Parks contact their customer service center at (317) 327-PARK.