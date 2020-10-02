Broad Ripple leaders demand safety changes following reports of drag racing, gunshots in neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s concern in the Broad Ripple neighborhood over dangerous behavior. The Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA) wants the community to be on alert after multiple reports of drag racing and shots fired.

“The BRVA is disappointed with the current state of public safety concerns in Broad Ripple and is actively working with local agencies to curb this behavior.“ Broad Ripple Village Association

Captured on video is crowds of people during a pandemic outside of bars and restaurants, motorcycles that are blocking intersections and drag racing and people shooting guns in parking lots.

“We don’t want any threatening or violent behavior here,” said Colleen Fanning the Executive Director of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

It’s activity that Fanning says is not only disruptive but dangerous.

“There ends up being a motorcade effect where they are blocking off opposing traffic so they can speed through interior streets and neighborhoods which obviously is incredibly dangerous,” she added.

Fanning has witnessed it all starting in May, but since Broad Ripple reopened to traffic she says this behavior is happening almost every night and she’s demanding some changes.

“We’d like to see some speed checks; some sobriety checks here,” explained Fanning, “Particularly when the bars are closing.”

In a statement, the Broad Ripple Village Association said it’s also addressing the issues with not only the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), but the Marion County Liquor Board.

“We are also contacting Health and Hospital and the Task Force to try and get some regular enforcement in Broad Ripple on the nights/mornings in questions.” Broad Ripple Village Association

IMPD is working to figure out how to put a stop to the activity. COVID has changed some of their responsibilities, as businesses who typically pay for off-duty officers, can’t afford to. Neighborhood patrols have shifted to the main strip.

“How do we balance the resources that we have, we only have finite resources and with everything that’s going on throughout the city we have to be intentional on where we place those resources,” said IMPD North District Commander, Michael Wolley.

Commander Wolley considers Broad Ripple as a whole, safe. He believes the department has spent roughly $72,000 in overtime costs specifically patrolling the Broad Ripple area.

“For the most part, crime in the Broad Ripple area is down,” Wolley explained, “When we talk about aggravated assaults, we’re down 45 percent, when we talk about murders they experienced two last year – we’ve had zero. If you’re talking about burglaries all down double digits.”

In an effort to keep those numbers down, Wolley is pleading with people to make the right decisions.

“Please look long term how those activities and things could impact a life, whether it’s yours or someone else’s,” he said, “What we are seeing now with the motorcycles leapfrogging intersections and things of that nature – that’s extremely dangerous. You’re seconds away from making a mistake and potentially changing your life or losing your life.”

To keep Broad Ripple and safe and welcoming neighborhood.

“It’s just so important that we keep it that way,” added Fanning.

If you see this sort of activity police urge you to give them a call. If you believe someone is in danger, call 911, if it’s not immediate, you can call the non-emergency line at 311.