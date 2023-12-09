INDIANAPOLIS — Orange barrels are a point of contention for many across the Broad Ripple Village. They, and the construction crews that come with them, have been a staple of the popular neighborhood for more than two years now.

The Broad Ripple Avenue project redesigned the main drag of the neighborhood and opened up the White River to Broad Ripple Avenue. The entire project spanned about two years and finished just weeks ago.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the project resolved long-running flooding issues in the village, beautified the area and made it safer for pedestrians. But business owners said it came at a cost to them.

In November, businesses told FOX59/CBS4 the project had lasted much longer than DPW initially projected to area residents. Chelsea Wetzel, the owner of Union Jack, said the construction has cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I think for me, I would just like to see the recognition from the city that there has been a callous disregard for lives and livelihoods,” Wetzel said. “We are humans. I’m not a big-box corporation. I’m a human being trying to raise a family on this.”

The major closures of the project have been over for a few weeks now, but just as heavy machinery and construction crews started to clear out, another project was announced.

“It’s frustrating, we have to plan for these things,” said Leslie Dolin, the owner of Monon Coffee Company in the Broad Ripple Village.

Dolin has worked at the longtime coffee shop for more than 20 years and became the owner years ago. The last few years have been the hardest, though.

“For us, August, September and October were the worst we’ve had ever,” Dolin said.

Longtime bar Plump’s Last Shot is no stranger to the impact either.

“Traffic-wise, it really slowed it down,” said Bobby Plump, the owner.

Before any of these businesses have had time to catch their breath, INDOT announced a project for a new bridge over the canal along Westfield Boulevard. The project is slated to begin next month.

Jordan Dillion with the Broad Ripple Village Association said she just found out the project was happening then about 10 days ago. Dillon said she found out through a call from Citizens Energy, not DPW. Business owners like Dillon had even less of a heads up.

“We got no notification,” Dillon said. “Apparently this is a project that has been in the works for years.”

DPW said this is a project that has been in the works for 10 years, and the bridge is considered one of the worst in Marion County. A spokesperson with DPW said they told Broad Ripple residents and business owners about this project at meetings in August 2022 and April 2023, but it wasn’t until a public meeting this past Thursday that DPW revealed when the project would start. Dolin was at the meeting, calling it “spirited.”

“I cried, people were angry,” Dolin said. “Not just businesses, but residents, because this affects residents too.

Dolin said she already had to make a call for customers on social media in February to help them through a tough period. Now, she’s not sure if her business can survive another construction project.

“We just don’t have the customers,” she said. “During the week, it’s very quiet in here.”

Dolin said this speaks to a larger issue, about a lack of city support for one of it’s longest standing cultural neighborhoods.

“I don’t feel like the city is helping to promote us, push the positive things that happen here,” Dolin said. “I think there is a really negative narrative about Broad Ripple, on top of, ‘Don’t go there because you can’t get in because of all the never-ending construction.'”

To be clear, neither business owner is against the bridge being replaced, just frustrated with the constant construction in the village.

“I think it’ll be beautiful when it’s finished,” Dolin said. “It’s just we have not had any time to breathe, any time to recover from previous construction projects.”

Going from pandemic to major project, to another major project has exhausted these business owners.

“Let’s let things be for a little while and adjust to that,” Plump said. “That would be a nice adjustment.”

Indy DPW said its crews will start on or after Jan. 8. With a 100-day full closure of Westfield Boulevard over the canal starting about a week later and lasting until mid-April. Once that finishes up, there will be more work to do until the end of July.

A DPW spokesperson said the project is in danger of losing federal funding if they wait any longer to get it going. The project costs $4.1 million and about 75% of that is paid for through federal funding.

While this latest project disrupts the flow of Broad Ripple, Dolin hopes people won’t forget about the village.

“Come to Broad Ripple and support our local businesses, please, we really need you,” Dolin said.