Second round of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue kicks off.

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly five months of construction and redesigning, Broad Ripple Avenue is set to reopen to traffic Friday.

The Broad Ripple Village Association said the exact timing isn’t firm, but anticipates the road will reopen at or before 3 p.m.

Broad Ripple Avenue from Winthrop Avenue to Guilford Avenue was closed for 100 days during the project.

Broad Ripple Village said it is not scheduled to be fully complete until the end of 2023.

“The reopening of the avenue to vehicular traffic is a massive step toward the completion of this extremely needed infrastructure project,” Executive Director of the BRVA, Jordan Dillon, said. “While our businesses have suffered hardships and challenges with access to their storefronts over the past 18 months, our entire Village is delighted to return to a sense of normalcy and welcome neighbors and visitors alike to a new and improved streetscape.”

Short-term lane restrictions and partial closures are still anticipated around the area.

Remaining activities include, but are not limited to, work to side streets (including Winthrop, Guilford, and Carrollton), street finishing, landscaping, signage placement, and construction of the RiverWalk, BRVA said in a statement.