Broad Ripple Art Fair postponed by organizers until 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Art Center announced the postponement the 50th Annual OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair until 2021.

In a statement released Thursday, organizers said the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair has long been a staple in the community as a weekend filled with artists, food, entertainment, and activities for all ages, while supporting the Indianapolis Art Center as its largest annual fundraiser.

“While it is absolutely heartbreaking to have to postpone the 50th OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair,” says Patrick Flaherty, President and Executive Director of the Indianapolis Art Center, “it is overall in the best interest for the safety of all involved. Know that we will be actively working towards next year’s fair and all of the excitement it will bring when the time comes. I wish you all well during these challenging times.”

Organizers added that they want to be respectful of the health and well-being of patrons as well as the artists, Art Center staff, sponsors, and volunteers.

The Indianapolis Art Center acknowledged the tough decision, and is looking forward to being able to come back in 2021.