It’s a foggy start for many across central Indiana. Some locations have measured visibility less than half a mile this morning. Allowing an extra few minutes for your morning commute is recommended. Clear skies this morning are allowing heat to escape from the surface more rapidly and northerly winds are driving in a cooler, drier air mass. Temperatures out the door early Wednesday are running about 5° cooler from where they were Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures rising to the lower 80s. Humidity will lower through the day, and overall, it’s going to be a great one to get outside.

Our average high temperatures are starting to fall this time of year. The month started with the average high temperature at 83°. One week later, it’s already dropped to 81°. We also lose 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight over the course of the month. Today’s sunrise time is 7:19 A.M. and the sun will set this evening at 8:07 P.M. On Thursday, our sunrise will be 1 minute later and our sunset will be 2 minutes earlier.

We keep dry weather around through the rest of the work week and afternoon temperatures will rise another degree or two each day. It’s the weekend that we bring another shakeup into the forecast. Rain and storms will develop by the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Off and on showers will remain in the forecast daily through mid next week. Be sure to take advantage of the dry time we have now.