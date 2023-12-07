We’re in for several very breezy and mild days. Temperatures Thursday morning are starting off cold, in the mid 30s. Wind chill values have fallen to the mid 20s with breezy winds that are sustained between 10 and 15 mph. Winds will shift more southwesterly through the day and pickup in speed. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are expected. This warmer air flow will send temperatures into the mid 50s by the late afternoon. The average high temperature for the date is only 43°.

Clouds return this evening but we remain dry and breezy. Temperatures will only fall to the low and mid 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday will be another dry, breezy and mild day but with more cloud cover around.

We’re closely watching the weekend as the timing of the cold front that will bring us a major cooldown is coming in quicker. Widely scattered rainfall is expected Saturday and the cold front passing in the afternoon will be pushing the moisture to our east/southeast by the evening. This will greatly diminish our snow chances. A few flurries are possible Sunday morning as the colder air continues to stream in but if you were looking forward to seeing snow coat the ground, you’ll have to wait a while longer. Temperatures will be falling from ~43° Sunday morning to the mid 30s by the afternoon. It will be a cold start to the work week but there will be plenty of sunshine next week and temperature back in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.