A few sprinkles were around early Tuesday morning but those have departed and we’re in for more sunshine. Temperatures won’t be as warm today as breezy northwest winds are streaming in a cooler airmass. However, we’ll still be above average. Temperatures in the morning had only dropped to the upper 30s and mid 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll be climbing back to temperatures near 50°. Our average high temperature is 43° for today’s date, so this will be another above average day. We may be ‘mild’ for the time of year but it will be feeling cooler than it actually is. The breezy winds will create a wind chill down in the low to mid 40s at the warmest part of the day.

Wet, windy and mild Wednesday

Clouds increase this evening ahead of a major storm system that is impacting much of the country. Nearly 2 dozen states are under some for of a winter weather alert.

Most of us will be on the warm side of this system, so there will be no snow for us. Widely scattered rain will likely arrive after midnight with heavier rain developing in our northern counties. Scattered rainfall will continue on through the day but there will be gaps of dry time too. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 60s on breezy, southwesterly winds tomorrow. However, with the steadier rainfall and the frontal boundary stalling to our north, our northern counties will be much cooler.

Rainfall will reach its peak coverage during the evening with the last wave moving on through. Greater instability at this time may even allow for a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. This system will exit Thursday morning. Rainfall totals in our northern counties have a great possibility to exceed 1″.

Another brief shot of cold air

Thursday will turn brighter while we remain windy. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s around noon and then tumble through the rest of the day. Much like last week, we close this week with temperatures that will be much colder, only in the 30s and low 40s on Friday.