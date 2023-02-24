It’s a cold close to the week as temperatures have tumbled into the 20s this morning. Wind chills are in the teens and it’s feeling a lot more like winter again. We stay dry for Friday and will have plenty of sunshine early. However, the sunshine won’t do enough to warm temperatures beyond the upper 30s and lower 40s.

If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Fuel game tonight to cheer them on as they take on the Toledo Walleye, it’s going to be a cold, dry evening. Temperatures by the end of the game will have fallen to the mid 30s.

The weekend will be mainly dry. However, a disturbance moving through early Saturday morning will bring a variety of precipitations from snow to a mix and rain. These will be very widely scattered in nature and rather light. Temperatures will be near and below freezing Saturday morning. A few slick spots may develop, so be cautious if you’ll be traveling early Saturday.

A new warmup begins this weekend as temperatures rise to the 50s by Sunday. Rain returns late Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms early Monday morning.