It’s a quiet and colder close to the work week. Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are much calmer. You don’t need the umbrella today but you need the coat and sunglasses. We’ll stay dry for the next several days. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon on Friday and temperatures will rise to near 40-degrees in the afternoon.

The forecast stays quiet and chilly for your Friday evening plans. If you’re heading out to see the Pacers or Indy Fuel play, skies will be mostly clear this evening and temperatures will fall to the lower 30s late this evening.

It will be a cold start to the morning on Saturday but temperatures will still be more seasonal for this time of year. We keep the sunshine around through the weekend as a new warmup gets underway. The second half of the weekend will see temperatures rise to the lower 50s.

We keep the milder weather around through much of next week. Temperatures are even projected to get back to the 60s by the middle of the week. Our next rain chances come on Valentine’s Day. The more impactful weather day will come Thursday with rain and thunderstorm chances. A cold front moving through late week looks to send temperatures back down to much colder levels as we close out the week.