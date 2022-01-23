Bridge over Derbyshire Creek in Indianapolis being replaced starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A construction project to replace a bridge over Derbyshire Creek will cause some traffic detours starting Monday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to close East Banta Road between Derbyshire Road and Twin Brooks Drive starting Monday. While it is closed, they will replace the bridge over Derbyshire Creek.

The $1 million bridge project includes new guardrails and pavement approaches on either side of the bridge. The DPW said when complete, these improvements will increase the service life of the bridge by 75 years.

While the road is closed, westbound traffic will be diverted to McFarland Road, Southport Road and Maddison Avenue to reconnect with East Banta. Eastbound traffic will follow Maison Avenue, Southport and McFarland Roads.

People living in the closed portion of East Banta will still be able to get to their homes and the contractor will coordinate mail service and solid waste collection if necessary.

This portion of East Banta is expected to reopen in late July.