Breaking down three common weather myths

INDIANAPOLIS — Weather plays a big role in our daily lives. It can be fascinating but also deadly. While you may even know a lot about the weather yourself, there’s a good chance some inaccuracies have come your way over the years. Our Weather Authority team is focusing on 3 common myths and breaking down why they aren’t true.

Myth #1: It is safe to drive through flooded roadways as long as you’re in a large vehicle

Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright explains why that is a huge and dangerous mistake.

“Driving through flood waters is never recommended,” says Wright. “It only takes 2 feet of water to float most vehicles. If the water is moving quickly, vehicles can and have often been swept away. That includes large SUV’s. You hear it all the time, when you come to flood waters, turn around, don’t drown.”

Myth #2: Overpasses are a good place to seek shelter from a tornado

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews explains why that’s not such a good idea after all.

“Overpasses are not a safe place to take shelter during a tornado,” says Andrews. “These structures can actually turn into more of a wind tunnel by forcing the air through these confined areas at a significantly stronger speed. That creates a more dangerous situation for people under them and it can result in significant injury or fatality. If you can’t make it to shelter, a low lying ditch would be a safer option than an overpass.”

Myth #3: I am safe from lightning when skies above my location are clear

Meteorologist Krista McEnany says, “that’s not always the case.” Have you ever heard of bolts from the blue? They’re not common but can happen. “A ‘bolt from the blue’ still originates from a storm cloud,” explains McEnany. “They’ve been documented to travel as much as 25 miles away from a thunderstorm, heading through clear air before they bend and strike the ground.” If skies above you are clear but storms are in your area, it can still be dangerous for you to be outside.

