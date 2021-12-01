BREAKING: 2 IMPD officers wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident on city’s near northside

INDIANAPOLIS– Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were wounded during an altercation early Wednesday morning on the city’s near north side. A suspect was shot and wounded by police during the incident.

The officers are in stable condition, according to an IMPD tweet. The suspect has what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident unfolded about midnight in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, which is just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A public police report indicates officers were initially called to Fairfield Ave. on a report of a disturbance.

This is a developing story and a statement about what happened is expected shortly from IMPD.