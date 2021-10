Well a national fast-food chain has officially announced they’re entering the cereal game.

That’s right, Wendy’s will release their chocolate Frosty flavored cereal for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

The cereal will contain crispy cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallows.

Inside the box you will find an even sweeter treat than the Frosty-flavored cereal, a free coupon for a Wendy’s Frosty.

The cereal is said to be hitting stores in December.

Will you be trying it?