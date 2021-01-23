Brazil man faces charges in connection with child molestation investigation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man they say allegedly molested two girls.

The ISP said the investigation comes after an investigation in 2020 alleged that Matthew Pugh, 28 of Brazil Ind. allegedly molested two girls under the age of 14.

While the Sullivan County Circuit Court granted an arrest warrant on December 21, state police arrested Pugh on Saturday morning on a charge of child molesting fondling or touching with a child under 14.

Pugh was being held Saturday at the Sullivan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.