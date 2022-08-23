CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts.

Truck crashes through U.S. 31 onto 136th Street (City of Carmel)

Both the bridge wall and underpass below were damaged. A city spokesperson said 136th Street was deemed safe for travel and reopened after the crash investigation was completed.

A witness told police at the scene they saw the truck’s driver walking away from the vehicle after the crash. Police caught up to him, and the fire department took him to a local hospital for minor injuries.

He was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.