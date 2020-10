(Video By Whitestown Fire Department)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Both drivers sustained severe injuries during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Whitestown, according to the Whitestown Police Department.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of East 400 South.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals, and one person’s injuries were so significant that they were airlifted to a trauma center, according to Whitestown officials.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.