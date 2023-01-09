FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on US-31 in Johnson County.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of US-31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near Franklin, authorities found two cars that had collided with each other in the northbound lanes of US-31. The drivers of both cars, police said, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Although both north and southbound lanes are closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time so that the crash can be investigated,” a release from the sheriff’s office read.

Authorities said neither driver killed in the accident will be identified Monday night, pending family notification.