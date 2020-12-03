Border congressman again tapped for House leadership in upcoming 117th session

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 12: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) delivers remarks during a rally for the passage of the USMCA trade agreement, on September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Several agricultural groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Soybean Association and the National Corn Growers Association held the rally to urge Congress to ratify the trade deal. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Henry Cuellar has once again been selected to serve as Chief Deputy Whip for the House of Representatives in the upcoming 117th Congress.

The Democrat from the South Texas border served in the role during the 116th Congress, which is wrapping up, and will continue on in the position for another two years when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3. He told Border Report on Thursday that he was excited to repeat in this prestigious and powerful role.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, on Wednesday announced that Cuellar would repeat in the influential position, which includes mobilizing votes within the Democratic party on major issues.

“I would like to thank House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn for providing me with this great leadership opportunity. It is an honor to serve alongside this team once again as we deliver on the promises we made to the American people,” Cuellar said in a statement.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to working with the Whip team and my fellow colleagues to build consensus on the pressing issues facing our nation,” said Cuellar, whose hometown is Laredo and district spans southeast to include the cities of Mission and northeast to a section of San Antonio.

“Although we maintained our House majority and gained a Democratic president, it is critical that we continue to reach across the aisle to implement common-sense policies that make our families safer, our jobs more secure, and our nation more united. The American people are looking to the federal government to create bipartisan results that move our country forward,” Cuellar said.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, will serve as House Majority Whip (Courtesy Photo)

Cuellar also was named a senior member of the Steering and Policy Committee. He has served as vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security for the past couple of sessions.

Other Democratic lawmakers who will also repeat in the role of chief deputy whips include: U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, of Texas; Dan Kildee, of Michigan; Terri Sewell, of Alabama; Debbie Wasserman Schultz, of Florida, and Peter Welch, of Alabama. And U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy, of Florida, and Jimmy Panetta, of California, will serve in their first posts in these roles, also.

Clyburn named U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield, of North Carolina, and Jan Schakowsky, of Illinois, to serve as Senior Chief Deputy Whips.

In a statement, Clyburn called it a “dynamic and diverse team that represents the breadth of our Caucus,” and he promised they “will work in collaboration with the Biden administration to further the agenda the House began in the 116th Congress.”